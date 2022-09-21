September 21, 2022
Katie Taylor returns Oct 29

Undisputed female lightweight champion Katie Taylor (21-0, 6 KOs) will defend her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO world titles against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (19-0, 2 KOs) at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Saturday October 29, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand).

Also, European featherweight champion Jordan Gill (27-1-1, 8 KOs) puts his title on the line for the first time against Spain’s two-weight world champion Kiko Martinez (43-11-2, 30 KOs) in a fight that also doubles up as an eliminator for the IBF world title held by Josh Warrington.

      • I do remember that. Taylor will fall off a cliff eventually and I think someone like Mayer, Baumgardner, Yoka or Ochigava will be there to catch her. If it is Carbajal, however, then CB you are a psychic and I am afraid of you.

