Stevenson, Conceição is by far the biggest fight on Friday night, but there are alternatives.

ProBox TV returns from the Grand Oasis Arena in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico, with a super bantamweight clash between Cristopher “Pollo” Lopez (15-0-1, 8 KOs) and Alejandro “Conejo” Gonzalez (11-4-2, 6 KOs). This will be the first ProBox TV show from Mexico.

Thompson Boxing, which streams all their events through their social media channels, presents a clash between unbeaten welterweights Richard Brewart Jr. (12-0, 4 KOs) and Joeshon James (6-0, 3 KOs) in the main event at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California.