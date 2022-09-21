September 21, 2022
Boxing News

Stevenson-Conceição Alternatives

Stevenson, Conceição is by far the biggest fight on Friday night, but there are alternatives.

ProBox TV returns from the Grand Oasis Arena in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico, with a super bantamweight clash between Cristopher “Pollo” Lopez (15-0-1, 8 KOs) and Alejandro “Conejo” Gonzalez (11-4-2, 6 KOs). This will be the first ProBox TV show from Mexico.

Thompson Boxing, which streams all their events through their social media channels, presents a clash between unbeaten welterweights Richard Brewart Jr. (12-0, 4 KOs) and Joeshon James (6-0, 3 KOs) in the main event at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California.

