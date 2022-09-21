A rematch between 45-year-old Floyd “Money” Mayweather and Conor McGregor, the second highest-grossing boxing pay-per-view in history, is in the works for next year.
“I want to go out there this weekend and have fun [versus MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in a $29.99 pay-per-view on Saturday night]. Then I have another exhibition Dubai in November, and me and Conor McGregor in 2023,” Mayweather told the Daily Mail. “We don’t know if it’s going to be an exhibition or a real fight. But there’s been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition.”
Floyd added, “I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment…so, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don’t really hit hard, such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don’t really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals but nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself.”
Why wouldn’t Floyd fight Golovkin at a 158 lbs catchweight now? 10 rounds, real fight or exhibition? Unless Golovkin went back to Big Bear to train, pretty bearable with what he showed in Canelo 3 fight, and Canelo had a bum left hand for at least half of that fight, maybe from round 4 or 5 onwards.
If Mayweather is making it so good as a skyscraper Real Estate guy, and is worth $450 mil, then why is he trying to take in cash off McGregor 2 when everyone already knows he has that won. If anyone with a big name can make 158 lbs, and Floyd is going around fighting at 155 now, why not do anything but McGregor 2 or Broner 1. Even De La Hoya 2 for 8 rounds would be interesting.
“…..45-year-old Floyd “Money” Mayweather and Conor McGregor, the second highest-grossing boxing pay-per-view in history….”
– Surely you gest….
I stand corrected:
Top 10 Highest Grossing PPV Boxing Fights Of All Timehttps://worldsportsweekly.com › top-ten-highest-grossin…
# Date Fight PPV Buys PPV Revenue
1 02.05.2015 Floyd Mayweather V Manny Pacquiao 4,600,000 $410 million
2 26.08.2017 Floyd Mayweather V Conor McGregor 4,300,000 $396 million
3 22.09.2013 Floyd Mayweather V Canelo Álverez 2,200,000 $150 million
Boy, we already seen this circus act once and it was highly overrated. Yet, suckers are sold mops for carpet floors. Same scenario in this case. What a joke.
Mayweather is a great cherry picker for a comfortable opponent to beat since he retired. Yet, the deception of slick marketability to promote the matchup (aka circus act) is the ticket seller for a sucker born every minute.
Conor McGregor getting a pay day of this sort seems to violate any code of fairness in the world. The guy is an absolute prick as a person and can barely even compete in his own sport, yet people discuss this event as a realistic possibility. Just think of how that model looks to kids coming through in combat sports now.
McGregor VS Jake Paul would be a better version of the circus then this. We have already seen this circus act. I admit I am a sucker for the circus, but I usually do not want to see the same act twice.