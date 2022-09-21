September 21, 2022
Boxing News

Ready for Mayweather-McGregor 2?

A rematch between 45-year-old Floyd “Money” Mayweather and Conor McGregor, the second highest-grossing boxing pay-per-view in history, is in the works for next year.

“I want to go out there this weekend and have fun [versus MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in a $29.99 pay-per-view on Saturday night]. Then I have another exhibition Dubai in November, and me and Conor McGregor in 2023,” Mayweather told the Daily Mail. “We don’t know if it’s going to be an exhibition or a real fight. But there’s been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition.”

Floyd added, “I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment…so, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don’t really hit hard, such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don’t really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals but nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself.”

Katie Taylor returns Oct 29

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Why wouldn’t Floyd fight Golovkin at a 158 lbs catchweight now? 10 rounds, real fight or exhibition? Unless Golovkin went back to Big Bear to train, pretty bearable with what he showed in Canelo 3 fight, and Canelo had a bum left hand for at least half of that fight, maybe from round 4 or 5 onwards.
    If Mayweather is making it so good as a skyscraper Real Estate guy, and is worth $450 mil, then why is he trying to take in cash off McGregor 2 when everyone already knows he has that won. If anyone with a big name can make 158 lbs, and Floyd is going around fighting at 155 now, why not do anything but McGregor 2 or Broner 1. Even De La Hoya 2 for 8 rounds would be interesting.

    Reply

  • “…..45-year-old Floyd “Money” Mayweather and Conor McGregor, the second highest-grossing boxing pay-per-view in history….”
    – Surely you gest….

    Reply

    • I stand corrected:

      Top 10 Highest Grossing PPV Boxing Fights Of All Timehttps://worldsportsweekly.com › top-ten-highest-grossin…
      # Date Fight PPV Buys PPV Revenue
      1 02.05.2015 Floyd Mayweather V Manny Pacquiao 4,600,000 $410 million
      2 26.08.2017 Floyd Mayweather V Conor McGregor 4,300,000 $396 million
      3 22.09.2013 Floyd Mayweather V Canelo Álverez 2,200,000 $150 million

      Reply

  • Boy, we already seen this circus act once and it was highly overrated. Yet, suckers are sold mops for carpet floors. Same scenario in this case. What a joke.

    Mayweather is a great cherry picker for a comfortable opponent to beat since he retired. Yet, the deception of slick marketability to promote the matchup (aka circus act) is the ticket seller for a sucker born every minute.

    Reply

  • Conor McGregor getting a pay day of this sort seems to violate any code of fairness in the world. The guy is an absolute prick as a person and can barely even compete in his own sport, yet people discuss this event as a realistic possibility. Just think of how that model looks to kids coming through in combat sports now.

    Reply

  • McGregor VS Jake Paul would be a better version of the circus then this. We have already seen this circus act. I admit I am a sucker for the circus, but I usually do not want to see the same act twice.

    Reply
    • >