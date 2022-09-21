A rematch between 45-year-old Floyd “Money” Mayweather and Conor McGregor, the second highest-grossing boxing pay-per-view in history, is in the works for next year.

“I want to go out there this weekend and have fun [versus MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in a $29.99 pay-per-view on Saturday night]. Then I have another exhibition Dubai in November, and me and Conor McGregor in 2023,” Mayweather told the Daily Mail. “We don’t know if it’s going to be an exhibition or a real fight. But there’s been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition.”

Floyd added, “I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment…so, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don’t really hit hard, such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don’t really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals but nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself.”