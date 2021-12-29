Inbox

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Mick Akkawy, the Australian trainer of WBA, IBF, WBO, WBC franchise lightweight champion George “Ferocious “Kambosos, has been presented with the WBC trainer’s belt for training Kambosos for his upset victory over Teofimo Lopez on November 27 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The belt is designed in the form of the traditional towel worn by boxing trainers.

“George gave the WBC belt to me when he arrived home from America,” said Akkawy. “I had come home on a earlier flight. I had worked with George for his IBF elimination bout with Lee Selby in Australia and in England. We then worked together for the Teofimo Lopez fight for several months when the fight was postponed several times. We had good sparring partners in Lenny Zappavigna and Terry Nicholas in Australia.

“We went to the USA two weeks before the Lopez fight and both Javiel Centeno and myself prepared George for his world title challenge against Teofimo Lopez. It was great working with Javiel as he is very professional. We both gave instructions between rounds with no problems. It was a team effort and George done everything right on the night.

Note: Mick Akkawy’s son Bilal is a former world-rated super middleweight who was a long-time sparring partner of Saul Canelo Alvarez.