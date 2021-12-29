December 29, 2021
Boxing News

Kambosos trainer Akkawy presented with WBC belt

Akkawy Belt1Inbox

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Mick Akkawy, the Australian trainer of WBA, IBF, WBO, WBC franchise lightweight champion George “Ferocious “Kambosos, has been presented with the WBC trainer’s belt for training Kambosos for his upset victory over Teofimo Lopez on November 27 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The belt is designed in the form of the traditional towel worn by boxing trainers.

“George gave the WBC belt to me when he arrived home from America,” said Akkawy. “I had come home on a earlier flight. I had worked with George for his IBF elimination bout with Lee Selby in Australia and in England. We then worked together for the Teofimo Lopez fight for several months when the fight was postponed several times. We had good sparring partners in Lenny Zappavigna and Terry Nicholas in Australia.

“We went to the USA two weeks before the Lopez fight and both Javiel Centeno and myself prepared George for his world title challenge against Teofimo Lopez. It was great working with Javiel as he is very professional. We both gave instructions between rounds with no problems. It was a team effort and George done everything right on the night.

Note: Mick Akkawy’s son Bilal is a former world-rated super middleweight who was a long-time sparring partner of Saul Canelo Alvarez.

Akkawy Belt3
George Kambosos with promoter Paul Nasari
Akkawy Belt2
Promoter Paul Nasari with Mick Akkawy.
Akkawy Belt4
Photos of Mick Akkawy and George Kambosos adorn the WBC belt.
  • I am going to have to start taking notes and keeping records of all the “belts” being produced and issued. It’s so easy now to get confused with all the manufactured belts and what they represent. Happy holidays this week for all of you.

    Reply

  • attention fightnews.com Kambosos is the undisputed 135 lb world champion the WBC president said and i quote “Kambosos should be considered undisputed” so no need to add each blt and then the WBC franchise BS you guys are just fueling the dumb dumbs

    Reply

  • This is equivalent to participation trophies, where every kid gets a trophy for showing up and 1st and 2nd place become meaningless. Is this part of modern business in the sport or part of a progressive fair movement?

    Reply
    • >