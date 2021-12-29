A $10 million purse demand by WBC mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte is not sitting well with Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. “We have offered him a deal with 25 percent and a guarantee and let him negotiate from that, but again he says he wants eight-figures, over ten million, which is out of the question. I don’t know what he is talking about,” Arum told IFL TV. “The WBC will be talking about 25 percent and 75 percent for the champion but he needs to come to the table with a normal type of negotiation.”

With Whyte currently tied up in an arbitration proceeding with the WBC, Arum stated that Andy Ruiz and Robert Helenius are “the two principal guys” he and Frank Warren are considering as Fury’s next challenger.