With the new Omicron strain of covid spreading, European countries are starting to shut down again. It was announced that the January 15 match in Paris between heavyweight contenders Tony Yoka and Martin Bakole is being postponed due to restrictions the government is putting on crowd sizes. Only 2,000 would be admitted into the 16,000 seat arena. ESPN+ had planned to air the bout in the USA.
