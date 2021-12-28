Unbeaten WBA #13 lightweight contender Frank Martin (14-0, 10 KOs) will square off against Romero Duno (24-2, 19 KOs) in a 10-round showdown live on FOX Saturday, January 1 kicking off the New Year from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The FOX broadcast begins at 5PM ET/2PM PT and will also see undefeated Cuban heavyweights go toe-to-toe as Geovany Bruzon (6-0, 5 KOs) battles 2016 Olympian Lenier Pero (5-0, 3 KOs) in the 10-round co-feature.

The two-hour FOX kickoff show precedes the all-heavyweight Pay-Per-View telecast featuring WBC #6, IBF #10, WBO #15 contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz against former heavyweight champion and IBF #2 rated Charles Martin in the main event.

NEW OPPONENT FOR FRANK SANCHEZ

WBC #5, WBO #5 heavyweight contender Frank “The Cuban Flash” Sanchez will now face Christian Hammer in the PPV co-main event. Hammer replaces Carlos Negron, who was forced to withdraw after a positive COVID test.

* * *

Bettors have jumped all over Jonnie Rice for his rematch with Michael Coffie. Rice opened as a +250 underdog. He is now a -150 favorite.