Unbeaten WBA #13 lightweight contender Frank Martin (14-0, 10 KOs) will square off against Romero Duno (24-2, 19 KOs) in a 10-round showdown live on FOX Saturday, January 1 kicking off the New Year from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The FOX broadcast begins at 5PM ET/2PM PT and will also see undefeated Cuban heavyweights go toe-to-toe as Geovany Bruzon (6-0, 5 KOs) battles 2016 Olympian Lenier Pero (5-0, 3 KOs) in the 10-round co-feature.
The two-hour FOX kickoff show precedes the all-heavyweight Pay-Per-View telecast featuring WBC #6, IBF #10, WBO #15 contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz against former heavyweight champion and IBF #2 rated Charles Martin in the main event.
NEW OPPONENT FOR FRANK SANCHEZ
WBC #5, WBO #5 heavyweight contender Frank “The Cuban Flash” Sanchez will now face Christian Hammer in the PPV co-main event. Hammer replaces Carlos Negron, who was forced to withdraw after a positive COVID test.
* * *
Bettors have jumped all over Jonnie Rice for his rematch with Michael Coffie. Rice opened as a +250 underdog. He is now a -150 favorite.
I think Frank Martin is the goods – always looking forward to seeing him.
Best wishes to Carlos Negron, get well soon, but he didn’t have much of a chance against Sanchez in my opinion. When he’s better, maybe a rematch against Breazeale? Their fight was three years ago and it’s still the last time Breazeale won a fight.
Hammer is better than Negron, so that’s an upgrade. Duno’s not an easy out for Martin. That’s actually a pretty good fight.
Frank “The Cuban Flash” Sanchez has gotten very good. Not sure theres a heavyweight that can match his style of Boxing.
Totally exposed Efe Ajagba. So far, a sure bet for a title. Looking forward to seeing him this weekend. Sure the Rice backers arent happy about not keeping those great odds they had earlier today. Odd makers had it totally wrong this time. Coffie is the perfect style for Rice.