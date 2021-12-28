We have some boxing odds from Bet365 for the $39.99 all-heavyweight pay-per-view on New Year’s Day from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

In the main event, Luis Ortiz is a 5:1 favorite over Charles Martin, Frank Sanchez is 25:1 over Carlos Negron, Jonathan Rice opened as a +250 underdog, then was quickly bet down to +120 for his rematch with Michael Coffie (-164), and Viktor Faust is a 50:1 favorite over Iago Kiladze. The bout between Gerald Washington and Ali Eren Demirezen is off the board so far.