We have some boxing odds from Bet365 for the $39.99 all-heavyweight pay-per-view on New Year’s Day from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.
In the main event, Luis Ortiz is a 5:1 favorite over Charles Martin, Frank Sanchez is 25:1 over Carlos Negron, Jonathan Rice opened as a +250 underdog, then was quickly bet down to +120 for his rematch with Michael Coffie (-164), and Viktor Faust is a 50:1 favorite over Iago Kiladze. The bout between Gerald Washington and Ali Eren Demirezen is off the board so far.
These cards are just bad. They’ve arranged another string of record padding fights. 25:1 and even 50:1 – what kind of mismatching is that?
How can Jonathan Rice be an underdog after bossing the first fight and winning by stoppage, unless the fix is in.
How would all the odd makers know the fix is in? In that case they would have kept Rice the favorite if they were throwing the fight. Too much money to be a winner in the heavyweight division to take a bribe. Dont know why that keeps coming up.
I wasn’t serious about the fix.
Ortiz at 5:1 over Martin seems a little steep. I’m leaning towards Ortiz, but he’s in the twilight of his career. Seems a little more even than 5:1, on paper anyway.
Martin has a boxer’s chance to move and rack up points. However, Ortiz does have some power that can catch Martin by surprise. Ortiz is durable as a fighter and that makes him dangerous to some opponents. Yes, I see Ortiz winning as well.
@Scoob Agreed. Assuming Ortiz hasn’t gone downhill dramatically in the last year, he should come out on top here. I guess I should have waited to see the weights before questioning the odds here though. Martin hasn’t fought in nearly 2 years, and I have no idea what kind of shape he’s in.
Ortiz is easily a top heavyweight thats been screwed over the same as other top Cuban fighters. Ortiz should be favored over almost anybody not named Wilder.
Ortiz certainly has been a top heavyweight in recent years, but remember, he’s 42 (allegedly) and has seen less than a minute of action in the last couple of years. I’d go with Ortiz based off what I’ve seen of these two in the past, but I would have guessed the odds to be something more in the neighborhood of 2:1, not 5:1. Will be interesting to see how it plays out…
“….for the $39.99 all-heavyweight pay-per-view on New Year’s Day…”.
– Enough with the Boxing PPS (Pay-Per-Screw).
There aren’t enough fools in the world to make this a profitable pay per view unless the boxers are not being paid anything
Well…..if Washington vs Demirezen is off the board, I ain’t buying.
this should be free tv not buying this terrible match making