By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former undisputed 135-pound champion George “Ferocious” Kambosos (20-2, 10 KOs) and currently IBF #7 rated will return to action in June against IBF #9 Maxi Hughes (26-5-2, 5 KOs) in an IBF eliminator for the vacant #2 position in the lightweight division. The vacant IBO title will also be up for grabs. Contracts have been signed for this fight to happen it was reported

“I don’t know how much longer Devin has at 135 [pounds], Kambosos Jr. told Fox Sports. “I think he might move to 140, God willing that opens up some doors for us and I’m a big, big name in the world of boxing still.”