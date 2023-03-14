By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Former undisputed 135-pound champion George “Ferocious” Kambosos (20-2, 10 KOs) and currently IBF #7 rated will return to action in June against IBF #9 Maxi Hughes (26-5-2, 5 KOs) in an IBF eliminator for the vacant #2 position in the lightweight division. The vacant IBO title will also be up for grabs. Contracts have been signed for this fight to happen it was reported
“I don’t know how much longer Devin has at 135 [pounds], Kambosos Jr. told Fox Sports. “I think he might move to 140, God willing that opens up some doors for us and I’m a big, big name in the world of boxing still.”
Kambosos is a big name for fights maybe in places like the UK (can’t have a worse crowd than Mayweather had for his exhibition). Hughes fought his last 10 fighters and came out 8-2. The guys had a combined record of 177-17-6. Kambosos after the first Haney fight fought his last 10 that had a combined record of 195-25-6. Maybe this fight looks good on paper.
A big name is Australia maybe. But here you’re just known as the guy who got battered twice by Haney.
And the guy who smoked Lopez.
George Kambosos…keep training & fighting champ..you’re still up there with the world’s best in 135lb division. All the best, championship fight will arrive earlier than expected.
He might still a good name, but his chances to succeed at 135 are very limited, lightning never strikes twice in the same place. There will be no other Teofimo miracle for him, instead, a pack of wolves are waiting for him, some of them: Isaac Cruz, William Zepeda, Frank Martin, Lomachenko, Tank Davis, Shakur Stevenson and some others very talented as well, so, good luck to him and sooner than later he will find out that he is not at the elite level
I’m expecting Kambosos to win, but Hughes is a good fighter, a spoiler and he has been on a good stretch lately – would not be the biggest upset if he won this one in my opinion.
Kambosos Jr is still a talent in the division and has plenty of fights left in him, losing to Haney is no means of being a bum. Would live to see him fight Loma or Tank.