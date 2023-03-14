By Jeff Zimmerman

Middleweight rising star and former 2020 US Olympian Troy “The Transformer” Isley (8-0, 4 KOs) faces Roy Barringer (9-3, 6 KOs) on April 8 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on ESPN+. It will be on the undercard headlined by pound-for-pound super star Shakur Stevenson who takes on the undefeated Shuichiro Yoshino. Isley talks about his boxing journey, fighting in the Olympics, his Top Rank Dream Team and what makes Shakur so special and much more in this Fightnews.com® exclusive interview.

