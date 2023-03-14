March 14, 2023
Boxing News

Super feather contenders collide Wednesday

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Undefeated WBA #11, IBF #13 super featherweight Paul Fleming (28-0-1, 18 KOs) returns to action Wednesday against also unbeaten IBF #8 Charlie Suarez (14-0, 8 KOs) of the Philippines at the Kevin Betts Stadium in MtDruitt, Sydney, NSW with the IBF Intercontinental, WBC Asian and WBA Oceana titles up for grabs. Southpaw Fleming is coming off a ten round victory over Jackson Jon England in 2022. Suarez stopped Delfry Palulu in two rounds in his last ring outing in 2022.

Exclusive interview Troy Isley

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>