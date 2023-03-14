By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Undefeated WBA #11, IBF #13 super featherweight Paul Fleming (28-0-1, 18 KOs) returns to action Wednesday against also unbeaten IBF #8 Charlie Suarez (14-0, 8 KOs) of the Philippines at the Kevin Betts Stadium in MtDruitt, Sydney, NSW with the IBF Intercontinental, WBC Asian and WBA Oceana titles up for grabs. Southpaw Fleming is coming off a ten round victory over Jackson Jon England in 2022. Suarez stopped Delfry Palulu in two rounds in his last ring outing in 2022.