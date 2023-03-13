WBC heavyweight champion Tyson stated today that he doesn’t want any rematch clauses if there is a deal reached for a unification fight against WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

“I’ve been speaking to the lawyers today,” stated Fury, “and Usyk’s people have been talking about rematch clauses and all that bollocks. Here’s one to up the antes. How about there is no f**king rematch clause? For both of us. Let’s up the antes completely. They’re worried about what’s in the future and how many more dollars they can get after being defeated. Worry about the fight, April 29th, no rematch clause, the winner takes the glory, the loser goes home with his d*ck in his hand. How about that? Agree to that, you f**king b*tch!”