Former light heavyweight world champion Jean Pascal (36-6-1, 20 KOs) returns to the ring in a 12-round IBF light heavyweight world title eliminator against German contender Michael Eifert (11-1, 4 KOs) this Thursday, March 16, at Place Bell in Laval, Canada. The 40-year-old Pascal is coming off a decision win over then-undefeated Fanlong Meng. Eifert is 5-0 since his lone defeat against Tom Dzemski in 2020.

In other streaming action from Canada:

Junior welterweight Mathieu Germain (21-2-1, 9 KOs) looks to build off a three-fight win streak in a 10-rounder against fellow Canadian Steven Wilcox (24-3-1, 7 KOs). Last June, the 33-year-old shut out then-unbeaten prospect Misael Cabrera Urias.

Italian welterweight standout Yoel Angeloni (1-0) looks to make it 2-0 against Alexander Calixto (1-1, 1 KO) in a four-rounder.

Irish light heavyweight Joseph Ward (8-1, 4 KOs) returns in an eight-round bout against undefeated Mexican prospect Mario Andrade Rodriguez (7-0, 4 KOs). Ward is coming off a decision win against Fred Julan last December.

Former world title challenger Jessica Camara (10-3, 2 KOs) faces Karla Ramos Zamora (9-9-1, 2 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the IBF International junior welterweight title. Camara lost in a bid for the unified junior welterweight crown in November 2021, but the 34-year-old is coming off two stoppage wins last year.

Caroline Veyre (2-0) and Anaelle Angerville (5-1-1) will collide in a featherweight clash scheduled for six rounds.

Undefeated bantamweight Amanda Galle (7-0-1, 1 KO) will take on Mexico’s Lorena Cruz Aispuro (4-2) in an eight-round clash.

This event is promoted by DiBella Entertainment, in association with Groupe Yvon Michel and Jean Pascal Promotions, and in collaboration with Blanko Sports and SES Sports Events GmbH.