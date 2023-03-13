Former light heavyweight world champion Jean Pascal (36-6-1, 20 KOs) returns to the ring in a 12-round IBF light heavyweight world title eliminator against German contender Michael Eifert (11-1, 4 KOs) this Thursday, March 16, at Place Bell in Laval, Canada. The 40-year-old Pascal is coming off a decision win over then-undefeated Fanlong Meng. Eifert is 5-0 since his lone defeat against Tom Dzemski in 2020.
In other streaming action from Canada:
Junior welterweight Mathieu Germain (21-2-1, 9 KOs) looks to build off a three-fight win streak in a 10-rounder against fellow Canadian Steven Wilcox (24-3-1, 7 KOs). Last June, the 33-year-old shut out then-unbeaten prospect Misael Cabrera Urias.
Italian welterweight standout Yoel Angeloni (1-0) looks to make it 2-0 against Alexander Calixto (1-1, 1 KO) in a four-rounder.
Irish light heavyweight Joseph Ward (8-1, 4 KOs) returns in an eight-round bout against undefeated Mexican prospect Mario Andrade Rodriguez (7-0, 4 KOs). Ward is coming off a decision win against Fred Julan last December.
Former world title challenger Jessica Camara (10-3, 2 KOs) faces Karla Ramos Zamora (9-9-1, 2 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the IBF International junior welterweight title. Camara lost in a bid for the unified junior welterweight crown in November 2021, but the 34-year-old is coming off two stoppage wins last year.
Caroline Veyre (2-0) and Anaelle Angerville (5-1-1) will collide in a featherweight clash scheduled for six rounds.
Undefeated bantamweight Amanda Galle (7-0-1, 1 KO) will take on Mexico’s Lorena Cruz Aispuro (4-2) in an eight-round clash.
This event is promoted by DiBella Entertainment, in association with Groupe Yvon Michel and Jean Pascal Promotions, and in collaboration with Blanko Sports and SES Sports Events GmbH.
I don’t know how Pascal keeps doing it, but he continues to pick up these headline fights….
Can you imagine if Pascal actually ends up getting ANOTHER title shot before the end of his career? He wins this fight [and he should], Beterbiev – Pascal next year is probably a big night in Montreal.
Nice to see JP still fighting and still in great shape.