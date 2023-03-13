By Ron Jackson

In a complete mismatch South Africa’s Thomas Oosthuizen blasted out Ugandan Musa “Hitman” Ntege at 63 seconds into the first round, to claim the vacant African Boxing Union cruiserweight title at the Carousel Casino in Hammanskraal north of Pretoria on Sunday afternoon. The 34-year-old Oosthuizen came out fast at the opening bell against the smaller Ntege and battered him to the canvas on three occasions before referee Thabo Spampool waved the fight off.

The unused judges were Simphiwe Mbini Patience Ngubo and Moses Zauna.

This was a complete massacre and Boxing SA and the African Boxing Union should not have sanctioned the fight as it was the vastly more experienced and multiple world champion, Oosthuizen in against a complete novice, who has never beaten an opponent of consequence.

The southpaw Oosthuizen improved his record to 32-3-2, 19 KOs and the 29-year-old Ntege’s record dropped to 8-4, 6 KOs.

Boxing is a dangerous sport with damage and deaths occurring when fights like this are allowed to happen. No blame can be laid on Oosthuizen as he did what he had to do with the opposition in front of him. If Oosthuizen wants to get back into world title fight contention he needs to go in against better opposition.