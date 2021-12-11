By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum is confident former world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko will challenge WBA, WBO, IBF champion George “Ferocious” Kambosos in Australia late in 2022.

“Kambosos will make a voluntary defense then could fight Lomachenko in Australia,” Arum told Sky Sports. “I have promoted fights in Australia. It’s a great place for fights. They have great fans who would welcome Lomachenko. I am optimistic that at the end of next year we will have Loma back fighting for the titles.”

Bob Arum, of course, promoted the WBO welterweight championship bout between Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn that attracted 51,000 fans in Brisbane in 2017.