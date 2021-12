Weights from Philadelphia Jesse Hart 176.8 vs. David Murray 189

Nafear Charles 138.4 vs. Jonathan Hernan Godoy 140.8

Joshafat Ortiz 131.2 vs. Rondale Hubbert 139

Steven Pichardo 159 vs. Dewayne Williams 160

Boimah Karmo 151 vs. Denzel Fudd 150

Jerrod Miner 117 vs. Edwin Cortes 114.2

Derrick Whitley 144 vs. Raekwon Butler 140

Jose Nieves 124 vs. Josh Aarons 124.8

Felix Parrilla 132.8 vs. Ryan Venable 140.8 Venue: 2300 Arena, Philadelphia

Promoter: RDR Promotions

Stream: BXNGTV.com

