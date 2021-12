Donaire, Gaballo make weight Nonito Donaire 117.2 vs. Reymart Gaballo 117

Kudratillo Abdukakhorov 146.2 vs. Cody Crowley 145.4

Brandun Lee 140 vs. Juan Heraldez 144*

Heralded has two hours to lose 2 pounds. Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park , Carson, California

Promoter: TGB Promotions

