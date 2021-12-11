By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Undefeated Junior Lightweight Adrian ‘Bam Bam’ Corona, (9-0, 2 KOs), of Rialto, California won a majority decision over Jesus Perez (13-13-1, 8 KO’s) of Sinaloa, Mexico. Friday night in headlining the Hollywood Fight Nights from the Quiet Cannon in Montebello, California. Perez cam out pumping the jab and stood busy in the opening round as Corona took his time attempting to figure out his opponent and receive some shots. In round two, Corona and Perez had some solid exchanges as the Mexican kept his distance, Corona worked to get on the inside. Corona pressed the action in the third as Perez continued to keep his distance using the range to connect.

Passed the halfway point in the fourth, Corona attacked as he backed Perez as the exchanges continued. In the fifth, Perez connected with a solid right hand that lightly staggered Corona but the action continued with Corona holding his own and exchanging. The sixth and final round saw both men sensing the urgency trading and fighting to the final bell. The judges scored the bout 58-56, 58-56, and 57-57 for Corona.

Kazakh super middleweight Ali Akhmedov, (18-1, 14 KOs) scored a one-punch first round knockout over Paul Valenzuela Jr, (26-11, 17 KOs) from Baja, California, Mexico in the co-feature bout. A left hook by Akhmedov landed hard sending Valenzuela to the canvas as the referee Thomas Taylor stopped it at 2:21.

Undefeated Lightweight Ruben ‘Gallito’ Islas, (3-0, 3 KOs), of Rialto scored a first round knockout over Lucnor Diserne (0-10-2). Islas came out aggressive dropping ,Diserne twice once with a left uppercut and a left hook finished him at 1:31 of the first.

Cruiserweight Marco Deckmann, (7-1, 6 KOs), of North Hollywood, scored a first round knockout over Santario Martin (4-6, 2 KO). Deckman dropped Martin seconds into the fight, moments later Deckman cornered his opponent letting his hands go as referee Raul Caiz Sr. stepped in to stop the fight at 35 seconds.

Making his pro debut, junior middleweight Callum Walsh (1-0, 1KO) made quick work of Earl Henry (0-6-1) scoring a first round stoppage. From the opening bell, Walsh attacked sending Henry to the canvas as he got up but Walsh continued his attack as referee Thomas Taylor stepped in to stop the contest at 37 seconds of the first round.

Undefeated middleweight Eric Priest, (6-0, 4 KO’s) won a unanimous decision over Jamarcus Warren (2-5-1, 1 KO) from Texas. Priest came out flashy against the awkward style of Warren in the opening round. In the second, Priest continued box as he controlled his attacks outworking Warren. It was all Priest throughout the fight as he got the better of Warren in route to a decision win.

Raul Chavez (0-0-1) of Los Angeles made his pro debut as the super featherweight and Luis Montellano (2-9-3, 2 KO’s) from Tijuana. Chavez showed his super skill but Montellano held his own in going the distance. It was a back and forth battle as Chavez and Montellano had good exchanges throughout the fight working their way to a draw as the judges scored the bout 39-37 for Chavez, 38-38, and 38-38.

In the opening bout, featherweight Darilai Kuchmenov, (2-0) stopped Paul Amaro of Fullerton, California in four rounds. Kuchmenov boxed patiently, stalked and attacked Amaro in the opening round. In round two, Kuchmenov continued to display his superior boxing skill on Amaro. However in the fourth, Kuchmenov attacked a bloodied Amaro as the referee stepped in to stop the fight at 2:15.

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla