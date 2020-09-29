By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #3 lightweight George “Ferocious” Kambosos Jr (18-0, 10 KOs) ) is confident he will be victorious by KO on October 31 when he clashes with IBF#4 lightweight Lee Selby (28-2, 8 KOs) on the undercard of the heavyweight clash between Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US.

“I am training with Mick Akkawy in Sydney and I have my American team in Miami,” said Kambosos to Fightnews.com®. “Mick Akkawy( Australia) and Javiel Centeno in Miami. I have sparred eighty rounds with Australian middleweight fighters. Big heavy solid guys.

“The American Team is looking forward to me doing the business. Javiel Centeno is a fantastic coach. I am the kind of fighter that loves to continue to learn. Every day I am learning more and more. We are ready. We are looking forward to bringing the whole camp together.

“Selby is the biggest fight for any Australian fighter this year. You got to think what comes out of this fight. I am going into someone’s backyard to fight another former world champion. I did it with Mickey Bey and now with Lee Selby.

“I am bigger – stronger and more explosive than Selby. I have been working very hard during this COVID period. Physically, the way I am punching hard, I am really coming into my prime now. I am 27 years of age. I am confident I will KO Selby inside the distance.”