Unbeaten 6’7 heavyweight Kem Ljungquist (10-0, 5 KOs) will face the toughest test of his professional career when he squares off against experienced German southpaw Senad Gashi (20-3, 20 KOs) on Universum’s show on October 17th at the Mitsubishi Electric Hall in Düsseldorf.

The event, which is billed as ‘Back2Business,’ will be headlined by IBO International super lightweight beltholder Artem Harutyunyan (9-0, 6 KOs) defending against Timo Schwarzkopf (20-4, 12 KOs). The action will be available to watch on ZDF in Germany.