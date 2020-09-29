The WBC has announced that Saturday’s super lightweight clash between WBC #2, WBO #3 rated José “Chon” Zepeda (31-2, 25 KOs) and IBF #4, WBC #6 Ivan Baranchyk (20-1, 13 KOs) in the “Bubble” of the MGM Grand Las Vegas will be a WBC eliminator. The WBC silver title will also be at stake. Baranchyk-Zepeda was originally announced as a ten-rounder. No word if it will be bumped up to twelve rounds. The card will air on ESPN+.