By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #1 lightweight George “Ferocious” Kambosos Jr (19-0, 10 KOs) told Fightnews.com® that he’s confident he’ll upset IBF, WBC, WBA, WBO lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) when they clash in Australia during May.

“If you don’t want to fight me – vacate the belt,” stated Kambosos. “He said he put an offer out. Bob Arum said that he’s a liar. He has no authority to send out contracts. Myself and Devin Haney have received nothing. We are hoping it will be all done in a couple of weeks and we’ll have a date for Kambosos vs. Lopez. We should have it done by February 6 which is the deadline the IBF ordered.

“I am in a fantastic position. I am the mandatory to Lopez. Mandatory is now my favorite word. I beat Lee Selby in his backyard to become mandatory. I beat Micky Bey in his hometown also. No other lightweight is doing that. Garcia, Haney, Davis and Lopez are American boys, so obviously they are going to promote their guys. No other lightweight in the world has been going into the other fighter’s backyard and doing what we have been doing – beating these former world champs.

“It was a great win by Lopez to beat Lomanchenko but he beat a guy who was “gun shy” for seven rounds. There are many holes in Lopez’ style. I said the same about Loma which proved correct. Lopez is very beatable. The Japanese boxer Masayoshi Nakatani showed in his fight with Lopez that he was not hurt at any point in their fight. We tried to fight Nakatani in Japan but they would not fight me. He didn’t want anything to do with us.

“Beating Lopez will not only make me the IBF champion but the WBO, WBC and WBA super champion. All this hard work has made it possible. I will show that Australian fighters can mix it up and beat the best in the world!”