By Gabriel F. Cordero
IBF top-ranked Shavkat Rakhimov (15-0, 12 KOs) tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be fighting for the world title against IBF lightweight champion Joseph Diaz (31-1, 15 KOs) on February 13 in Los Angeles. Diaz may get another opponent.
—–
WBC/IBF light heavyweight world champion Arthur Beterbiev (15-0, 15KOs) is fully recovered from a positive coronavirus test and his twice-postponed fight against Adam Deines (19-1-1, 10KOs) is rescheduled for March 20, probably in Russia.
Interesting these fighters can train hard for a fight with COVID. Wonder do they feel any difference with their lungs. How many of us have COVID and never know because haven’t been tested?
This shows keeping a strong healthy body is best way to combat most diseases, making the body more immune. Not necessarily vaccines.
Well, I guess you aren’t older than 65, much less 75