Boxing Buzz By Gabriel F. Cordero IBF top-ranked Shavkat Rakhimov (15-0, 12 KOs) tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be fighting for the world title against IBF lightweight champion Joseph Diaz (31-1, 15 KOs) on February 13 in Los Angeles. Diaz may get another opponent.

WBC/IBF light heavyweight world champion Arthur Beterbiev (15-0, 15KOs) is fully recovered from a positive coronavirus test and his twice-postponed fight against Adam Deines (19-1-1, 10KOs) is rescheduled for March 20, probably in Russia. Kambosos: I will beat Lopez

