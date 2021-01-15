January 15, 2021
Boxing News

Boxing Buzz

By Gabriel F. Cordero

IBF top-ranked Shavkat Rakhimov (15-0, 12 KOs) tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be fighting for the world title against IBF lightweight champion Joseph Diaz (31-1, 15 KOs) on February 13 in Los Angeles. Diaz may get another opponent.
—–
WBC/IBF light heavyweight world champion Arthur Beterbiev (15-0, 15KOs) is fully recovered from a positive coronavirus test and his twice-postponed fight against Adam Deines (19-1-1, 10KOs) is rescheduled for March 20, probably in Russia.

Kambosos: I will beat Lopez

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Interesting these fighters can train hard for a fight with COVID. Wonder do they feel any difference with their lungs. How many of us have COVID and never know because haven’t been tested?
    This shows keeping a strong healthy body is best way to combat most diseases, making the body more immune. Not necessarily vaccines.

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: