Last year German promoter Erol Ceylan’s EC Box Promotion celebrated its 10th anniversary. Unfortunately, with a stable of 25 professional boxers, the company hasn’t been able to secure a permanent TV partner to justify the expense of carrying such a large roster. Therefore, Ceylan has announced he’ll significantly slim down his stable and to release the majority of athletes effective immediately.

Ceylan stated “I am not thinking about quitting, but the current situation does not allow me to hold events or to be able to meet all boxers with their individual abilities and expectations. I don’t want to stand in anyone’s way and at this point I feel compelled to act. That is why I informed the majority of the athletes that they are now free and can look for a new manager or promoter.”

The next few weeks will show which boxers will continue to play a role in Ceylan’s new concept. Ceylan is already holding initial discussions. What is clear, however, is that Ceylan will significantly reduce the number of athletes and will be able to take care of individual careers much more intensively.

In the future, he aims to build fighters with international potential, such as the most recent signing Victor Faust. In addition, the Hamburg merchant would like to devote more time to his other businesses and have more time for his family. “We will continue to stick with boxing, just streamlined with a different focus,” explains Ceylan, who became a grandfather last year.