By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

The management of Australia’s biggest drawcard WBO #2, IBF #4,WBC #10, WBA #8 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (17-0, 13 KOs) and WBC #8 middleweight Dennis Hogan (28-3-1, 7 KOs) are in negotiations for a contest in early 2021.

”I know I beat Tim and he believes he beats me so let’s prove who is the best super welterweight in Australia, if not then no problem,” Hogan stated.

Glenn Jennings, manager of Tim Tszyu, says the Tszyu camp is onboard with the idea. “The winner moves into a world title shot,” Jennings said. “Nothing has been signed yet, but it’s very close to being made official.

“It’s a fight we were keen on last year, but Dennis had a fight with Julian Williams lined up, so it didn’t happen. We’re obviously not too keen on traveling around the world too much in the current climate, so we’re more than happy to revisit the fight with Hogan and take on all the local fighters.”

Hogan lost a controversial twelve round majority decision in 2019 against Jamie Munguia in a WBO light middleweight title challenge and in a WBC middleweight challenge he lost inside the distance against Jermall Charlo, also in 2019.

Tszyu attracted a live gate of 13,000 fans when he stopped world-rated Bowen Morgan in round one at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney on December 16th.