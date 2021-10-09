By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF mandatory lightweight contender George Kambosos is still focused on defeating undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez after five dates for their showdown have fallen through for one reason or another. Matchroom will now promote the fight sometime in November.

“The boxing world can see that Kambosos is a man of honor, this is about legacy for me, not about money,” Kambosos told the Sun-Herald. “I’ve stood my ground, my team stood their ground. This fight needs to happen. I don’t want any more different dates, no more games. The world can see who stood their ground between me and Lopez.”

He added, “Everything happens for a reason. Triller had so many chances to do it, so many dates. Not only myself, but the whole boxing world was sick and tired of it. They tried, but it came to a point where me and Lopez are fighters, we want to fight.

“I’m very focused, my tunnel vision is unbreakable. I can’t see how this kid beats me. He cannot beat me.”