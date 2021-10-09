Courtesy Jim Jenkins, Sacramento Bee

Unbeaten William Villa (6-0) kept local fans happy Friday night with a shutout UD-4 win over Michael Mendez (0-2) of Las Vegas in the feature junior-lightweight bout at Sacramento’s Doubletree Hotel.

Also on the Nasser Niavaroni-promoted card, kicked off by several amateur matches, it was Kevin Montano (2-0) of Concord by shutout UD-4 over Jose Delgado (0-2) of Santa Rosa, junior-lightweights; and Armari Jones (4-0) of Las Vegas by TKO-2 over Donnis Reed (3-10-1) of San Diego, middleweights.