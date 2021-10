Saturday’s main event at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena between Donald Smith and Elijah Pierce is off due to a medical issue. The RDR Promotions event will go on as scheduled.

Isaiah Wise 161 vs. Dewayne Williams 161

Raekwon Butler 139.8 vs. Naheem Parker 141

Rashan Adams 133.8 vs. Josh Zimmerman 135

Boimah Karmo 147 vs.Mike Gibbons 144.6

Nicholas Sullivan 136 vs. Braulio Avila 135

Timerlan Raimkulov 160 vs. Jahdon Ervin 158.6

Rah’quand McDaniel154 vs. Soslan Alborov 150.8

Venue 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, PA

Promoter: RDR Promotions

Stream: BXNGTV.com

1st Bell: 7 PM ET