Tyson Fury 277 vs. Deontay Wilder 238
(WBC heavyweight title)
Career-high weights for both fighters. No face-off.
Efe Ajagba 237 vs. Frank Sanchez 240
Robert Helenius 246 vs. Adam Kownacki 258
Jared Anderson 240 vs. Vladimir Tereshkin 256
Edgar Berlanga 168 vs. Marcelo Coceres 166.5
Julian Williams 156.5 vs. Vladimir Hernandez 153.5
Robeisy Ramirez 126 vs. Orlando Gonzalez 126
Bruce Carrington 127 vs. Cesar Cantu 127
Viktor Faust 233 vs. Mike Marshall 242
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
Promoter: Top Rank, TGB Promotions
TV: PPV, ESPN+, ESPN2, FS1, ESPN/FOX apps
Fury has weights in his pockets. On old trick. Smart.
Lol. Yeah right!
They are both making a mistake coming in heavy, especially Wilder.
I think Wilder has gained the muscle the right way. He’s had great training for over a year. I could be wrong but I got a feeling in the Dossa tomorrow. Lol
Absolutely wrong, Wilder doesn’t have the legs to carry that weight, he’s 25 pounds heavier than their first fight. He’ll be gassed by the 3rd round. Total Fury destruction.
Wilder surely is going to be a very different fighter at 238. But different better, or different worse. I really don’t know.
He’s 26 pounds heavier than their first fight, and another 7 pounds heavier than the second. I think he put himself in a better position to be competitive in the first fight than the second, so in my mind, his camp went the wrong direction. We’ll see how it plays out!
The undercard hw fights – Anything can happen. Very interesting. Looking forward to this!
Did someone say they are both making a mistake on weighing in heavy, for a heavyweight fight?? Ha!
I get what you’re saying, but I don’t know. He’s still not going to big enough to body up against Fury or push back that big body leaning on him and wearing him down throughout the fight. Plus, he doesn’t need it for extra power lol. Maybe it gives him a confidence boost, which could be important. But he’s prone to gassing late, so we’ll see! I think both fighter’s weights adds some intrigue. Fun to speculate, anyway! Enjoy the fight, Carter!
I’m not understanding Wilder’s strategy coming in at 238 being he looked like crap at 231 the last time he fought Fury. Don’t see Fury having any issues carrying 277. I think the Bronze Bummer is in for another rough night.
277? Can’t see how this helps Fury.
It’s almost the same as he weighed for his last fight, 4 lbs heavier.
TF destroys Wilder inside of 3
Very unrealistic. He hasn’t Beene a destroyer like that historically and doubtful he is one now.
Wilder at 238! Let’s go! Can’t wait for this. By honest prediction you gotta go Fury but I put money on Wilder and got a feeling he’s taking this. All it takes is one.
277lbs ridiculous….
he should do better.and yes 243lbs is ridiculous too
Don’t know if its hype and a show or he’s trying to psych himself up but Fury looked and sounded like an idiot today
Decent card! Don’t mind paying for this one and for Crawford-Porter and Canelo-Plant! Why not?? Who pays for the circus acts parading as boxing matches??!!
I’m REALLY interested in seeing how Ajagba – Sanchez plays out.
here’s my pick so you can all laugh at me if i’m wrong, i think fury will start off looking impressive and in control but around the 3rd round fury will make a small mistake and then lighting will strike in the way of a right hand, wilder has alot of short comings in the art of boxing but that power in that right hand is far from normal