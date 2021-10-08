Fury 277, Wilder 238 Tyson Fury 277 vs. Deontay Wilder 238

(WBC heavyweight title)

Career-high weights for both fighters. No face-off. Efe Ajagba 237 vs. Frank Sanchez 240 Robert Helenius 246 vs. Adam Kownacki 258 Jared Anderson 240 vs. Vladimir Tereshkin 256 Edgar Berlanga 168 vs. Marcelo Coceres 166.5 Julian Williams 156.5 vs. Vladimir Hernandez 153.5 Robeisy Ramirez 126 vs. Orlando Gonzalez 126

Bruce Carrington 127 vs. Cesar Cantu 127

Viktor Faust 233 vs. Mike Marshall 242 Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank, TGB Promotions

TV: PPV, ESPN+, ESPN2, FS1, ESPN/FOX apps Weights from Germany

