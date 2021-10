Weights from Germany Robin Krasniqi 174.8 vs. Dominic Bösel 174.8

(WBA light heavyweight eliminator, IBO title) Peter Kadiru 239 vs. Boris Estenfelder 223.5

Roman Fress 200 vs. Luca D‘Ortenzi 198

Umut Camkiran 275.8 vs. Dorda Tomic 247.8

Julian Vogel 146.6 vs. Bakhtiyar Isgandarzada 142.4

Viktor Jurk 249.3 vs. Zoltan Csala 265.7

Ammar Riad Abduljabbar 189.6 vs. Sviatoslav Svyryd 193.3

Max Suske 159.6 vs. Richard Walter 152.6 Venue: GETEC Arena

Promoter: SES Boxing

