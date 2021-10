Weights from Sacramento, CA Courtesy Jim Jenkins, Sacramento Bee William Villa 127.5 vs. Michael Mendez 132

Kevin Montano 129 vs. Jose Delgado 127.5

Armari Jones 159 vs. Donnis Reed 158.5 Date: Friday, Oct. 8. (Plus 10 amateur bouts), 7:30 p.m. PDT.

Venue: Doubletree Hotel.

Promoter: Nasser Niavaroni. Weights from Germany Weights from Liverpool

