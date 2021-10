Weights from Liverpool Liam Smith 154 vs. Anthony Fowler 153.75

Ted Cheeseman 153 vs. Troy Williamson 153.75

Shannon Courtenay 120.5 vs. Jamie Mitchell 117.5

Kieron Conway 156.75 vs. James Metcalf 156.5

Luke Willis 134.5 vs. Rylan Charlton 134.5

Robbie Davies Jr ?? vs. Jonny Phillips ??

Peter McGrail 127.75vs. Ed Harrison 128.5

Solomon Dacres 227.5 vs. Kamil Sokolowski 239.5

Blane Hyland 117 vs. Santiago San Eusebio 116.4 Venue: Echo Arena, Liverpool, England

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN Weights from Sacramento, CA Weights from Birmingham, England

