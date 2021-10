Weights from Birmingham, England Brad Foster 121.5 vs. Jason Cunningham 121.2

Callum Johnson 174.2 vs. Server Emurlaev 174

Ekow Essuman 146.7 vs. Danny Ball 146.2

Liam Davies 121.25 vs. Dixon Flores 122

Amaar Akbar 142.25 vs. Liam Richards 140.7

Nick Ball 128.6 vs. Piotr Gudel 126.3 Venue: Utilita Arena, Birmingham, England

Promoter: Queensberry

TV: BT Sport (UK) Eubank Jr faces Awdijan on Oct 16

