Chris Eubank Jr (30-2, 22 KOs) joins a stellar line up at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on October 16 as he takes on Wanik Awdijan (28-1, 11 KOs). Eubank Jr had been due to fight this past weekend but was left without an opponent when Anatoli Muratov was forced to withdraw on the day of the fight. Having remained in training, he and his coach Roy Jones Jr will now head north to face the German Middleweight contender Awdijan, live on Sky Sports.

The card also features WBO female middleweight champion Savannah Marshall (10-0, 8 KOs) defending against the undefeated Lolita Muzeya (16-0, 8 KOs), heavyweight Hughie Fury (25-3, 14 KOs) against Christian Hammer (26-7, 16 KOs), and local hero Lewis Ritson (21-2-0, 12 KOs) against gritty Philadelphia veteran ‘Hammerin’ Hank Lundy (31-9-1, 14 KOs).