October 8, 2021
Boxing News

Eubank Jr faces Awdijan on Oct 16

Chris Eubank Jr (30-2, 22 KOs) joins a stellar line up at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on October 16 as he takes on Wanik Awdijan (28-1, 11 KOs). Eubank Jr had been due to fight this past weekend but was left without an opponent when Anatoli Muratov was forced to withdraw on the day of the fight. Having remained in training, he and his coach Roy Jones Jr will now head north to face the German Middleweight contender Awdijan, live on Sky Sports.

The card also features WBO female middleweight champion Savannah Marshall (10-0, 8 KOs) defending against the undefeated Lolita Muzeya (16-0, 8 KOs), heavyweight Hughie Fury (25-3, 14 KOs) against Christian Hammer (26-7, 16 KOs), and local hero Lewis Ritson (21-2-0, 12 KOs) against gritty Philadelphia veteran ‘Hammerin’ Hank Lundy (31-9-1, 14 KOs).

Weights from Birmingham, England
Fury-Wilder Undercard Face-offs

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Eubank Jr had a lot of potential but he seems to have decided to continue fighting mediocre at best opposition despite mgmt and trainer changes. He is going through the prime of his career without challenging the top fighters.

    Reply
    • >