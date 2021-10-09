“Adam knows what to do to beat Helenius. I’m confident he will!”

By Przemek Garczarczyk

“At the end of the day, if Adam can fight more under control, not let the emotions get the best of him, I honestly believe he will get redemption and walk out with his hand raised,” says Adam Kownacki trainer Keith Trimble, who also commented on what went wrong in Kownacki’s first fight with Robert Helenius and what should happen in their rematch tonight.

_