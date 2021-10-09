October 9, 2021
Boxing News

Fury-Wilder: A Stacked Card

Promoters are quick to throw around the term “stacked” card, but tonight’s Fury-Wilder PPV card really is stacked.

Here are tonight’s odds courtesy of BetMGM:

Tyson Fury -250 vs. Deontay Wilder +210
(WBC heavyweight title)
Efe Ajagba +150 vs. Frank Sanchez -175
Robert Helenius +185 vs. Adam Kownacki -225

The only wide favorite on the main PPV is Jared Anderson at 20:1 over unbeaten Vladimir Tereshkin, but Tereshkin may be undervalued.

On the free-TV lead-in, Edgar Berlanga is a 50:1 favorite over Marcelo Coceres and Julian “J-Rock” Williams is 16:1 against Vladimir Hernandez.

The early non-televised undercard fights can be seen on the ESPN and FOX apps.

There’s also a full day of Euro action, so ten or eleven hours of continuous ring action is available for hardcore boxing fans.

Trimble expects Kownacki will avenge loss

