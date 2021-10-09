Promoters are quick to throw around the term “stacked” card, but tonight’s Fury-Wilder PPV card really is stacked.
Here are tonight’s odds courtesy of BetMGM:
Tyson Fury -250 vs. Deontay Wilder +210
(WBC heavyweight title)
Efe Ajagba +150 vs. Frank Sanchez -175
Robert Helenius +185 vs. Adam Kownacki -225
The only wide favorite on the main PPV is Jared Anderson at 20:1 over unbeaten Vladimir Tereshkin, but Tereshkin may be undervalued.
On the free-TV lead-in, Edgar Berlanga is a 50:1 favorite over Marcelo Coceres and Julian “J-Rock” Williams is 16:1 against Vladimir Hernandez.
The early non-televised undercard fights can be seen on the ESPN and FOX apps.
There’s also a full day of Euro action, so ten or eleven hours of continuous ring action is available for hardcore boxing fans.
Is there even one upset?