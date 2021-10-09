By Robert Coster

WBA #10 light heavyweight Bryan “Black” Perez (16-1, 11 KOs) headlined a now customary marathon boxing card in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, stopping Colombian veteran Likar Ramos (30-12, 23 KOs) in just two rounds on Friday night. After being knocked down twice in the second round, Ramos did not come out for the third round.

The results of the complete card promoted by Amaia Boxing Promotion were the following : Michael Ramos Santos TKO7 Juan Medina (Jr Welterweight ); Bryan Medina TKO 2 Gustavo Sandoval ( Middleweight); Jorge Santana TKO4 Jayson Cervantes { Jr Featherweight ) ; Misael Vasquez TKO 2 Donny Garcia (Jr Lightweight); Jose Scroggins W6 Willy Morillo (Welterweight); Jefry Castillo TKO1 Euclides Carcamo (Featherweight); Claribel Mena TKO2 Rocio De Leon(Jr Middleweight ); Jairo Sanchez TKO 1 Luis Ernesto Jose ( Lightweight ) ; Esteuris Metiver W6 Marcos Acevedo (Lightweight); Ronald Morel KO1 Luis Manuel Feliz ( lighweight) ; Kevin De Leon TKO 6 Johny Orisme (Jr Lightweight); Ambiorix Bautista TKO1 Erin Leon ( Featherweight ); Alfred Ramirez W4 Chris Echevarria ( Bantamweight).

The card was held at the Carlos Teo Cruz Coliseum.