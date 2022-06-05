Formerly undisputed lightweight champion George Kambosos commented on his loss to new champion Devin Haney.

“This was amazing for the sport,” said Kambosos. “It was amazing for the country. At the end of the day, I wanted to take the best and hardest tests. I’m going to give him full respect after his victory today. Let him have his time, and we’ll do it again. I have to implement a few things, but I thought the fight was very close. I’m not going to wreck his moment. I’ll let him have his moment. Last November, my moment was wrecked, so let’s let him have his moment, and I’ll see you again real soon.”

[On Missing Weight] “That definitely was not a factor. He boxed his game. He moved. He boxed. He didn’t really want to come into the fight too much, but that’s his game, so I give him respect. I’m going to change a few things and get him back at the end of this year. All respect to him.”

“I take the risks. I fight the best in the business. At the end of the day, I didn’t have to fight him. Not many wanted to fight him. But I gave him the shot right away, so I’m sure we’ll do it again.

[On His Right Hand] “It landed a few times. I worked it to the body, but he had a smart game plan. He grabbed and held a lot and did what he had to do to win. That’s what it’s about. You do what you have to do to win, and today they gave him the decision, but I’m sure it will change when we get it on again. Respect to him, and respect to boxing. This is boxing. You fight the best. Win, lose or draw. This is what it’s all about. F*** protecting records. I’ve always been about fighting the best. I gave him a shot, and we’ll do it again.”

[Rematch] “We’ll do it again. Look, I gave him the shot. If I hadn’t given him this shot, he wouldn’t have had his moment right now. So, we’ll do it again.”