“I was comfortable,” said Devin Haney after becoming undisputed lightweight champion by defeating reigning champ George Kambosos. “I was just sticking to the game plan. The game plan was to go there and hit and not get hit, and I did that for the majority of the fight. I took the last round off just because I knew I was comfortably ahead, but I fought a good, smart fight.

“I handicapped him of his best things. He wanted to land the overhand right, and he wanted to land the big left hook. I handicapped him. I was fighting both ways. When I would go to the left, I would fight his right hand. When I would go to the right, I would fight his left hook. And he couldn’t hit me with neither one of them.

[On George Kambosos] “I take my hat off to him because he is a true warrior. I respect anybody that steps into the ring. There was nothing but respect through the hold buildup. Even though he got disrespectful, I stayed as a gentleman. I stayed professional.

“I want to thank George Kambosos and all of Australia for coming out. Thank you, George, for giving me the shot. All of these so-called champions would not give me my shot. But George was a true champion, and he gave me my shot. Thank you for this.”

[Rematch] “If it’s meant to happen, if Allah wants it to happen, I’ll be back.”

[On having his father with him] “This is a dream come true. I was going through it without my dad being here because I knew it was a big moment for us. We both dreamed of this. Since we started out, we said we wanted to be the best. It would have hurt me to accomplish this without him. I’m so thankful that we were able to accomplish this together.”