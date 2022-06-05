In a clash for the undisputed lightweight title, Devin “The Dream” Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) scored a one-sided twelve round unanimous decision over George “Ferocious” Kambosos Jr (20-1, 10 KOs) on Sunday morning in front out 40,000+ fans at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. The elusive Haney’s jab was sharp as he largely neutralized and frustrated Kambosos (and the crowd) in a very technical fight. Scores were 116-112, 116-112, 118-110.

There is a rematch clause, so they will likely run this back in the Fall.

Official attendance number 41,129. This makes it the second biggest attendance in Australian modern boxing history (behind Pacquiao v Horn in 2017). It surpasses Fenech v Nelson 1992, making it the largest attended fight ever in the state of Victoria.