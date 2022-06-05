In a clash for the undisputed lightweight title, Devin “The Dream” Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) scored a one-sided twelve round unanimous decision over George “Ferocious” Kambosos Jr (20-1, 10 KOs) on Sunday morning in front out 40,000+ fans at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. The elusive Haney’s jab was sharp as he largely neutralized and frustrated Kambosos (and the crowd) in a very technical fight. Scores were 116-112, 116-112, 118-110.
There is a rematch clause, so they will likely run this back in the Fall.
Official attendance number 41,129. This makes it the second biggest attendance in Australian modern boxing history (behind Pacquiao v Horn in 2017). It surpasses Fenech v Nelson 1992, making it the largest attended fight ever in the state of Victoria.
Wow… boring fight
very easy. (as i said all week). glad i was right
Kambosos’s face tells the tale.
Kambosos blows more smoke promoting this fight, but was a luke warm fire during the match. I predicted a TKO for Haney and was wrong. However, make no mistake, Haney’s speed and jab were the tickets to his victory. Kambosos, even with his reactive anemic arm punching, was swinging more at air than anything during the fight. Kinda was amusing how quiet the crowd was getting as the fight the progressed since Kambosos was basically one step behind each subsequent round. Haney’s style is NOT like Lopez’s style and Kambosos could not figure the puzzle. In the rematch, same result; Haney on a easy victory. Great fight for Haney.
Lots of matador “ole” moves from
Haney.
He got lucky beating Lopez. The Lopez that outboxed Loma would destroy Kambossas.
Jab Jab Jab Congratulations Devin Haney
potshot potshot potshot, hold hold hold. Boring af.
Haney is a boring coward. He has long arms & tied up Kambosos whenever he got inside. Haney is bad for boxing!
Sounds like the person who made the fight boring was Kambosos. Kambosos needs to learn how not to get tied up, cut the ring off, and counter. It is not the job of the better boxer to level down to his opponent to make the fight, but the lesser opponent to level up. Joe Frazier, Mike Tyson, etc never complained that taller fighters or longer armed fighters tried to jab and tie up, they went out countered and did not get tied up
Actually, Frazier big time bitched about it.watch “Champions Forever”.When talking about the 2nd Ali fight.
That was an awful quiet crowd.
Yep, I agree. Kambosos is a great ticket seller leading up to the match with all his talk riding on the confidence train. However, the actual match was rather one-sided and maybe even a disappointment to some in the crowd.
So great. I was rooting for Haney to win, to beat that loudmouth. He did his talking in the ring, which is what I prefer in all fighters.
What did you like best? The holding, or the feinting? Because he never went for the kill or win. Do you have any idea what the punch stats were? Horrible fight by BOTH!
Where are ALL the Racist & Devin Haney Haters & Delusional Kambosos fans? Where you at???
I told you all two or three weeks ago that Haney was going to win by a WIDE DECISION and he did!
Haney pitched a shutout!!! Haney won 120-108!!! I don’t care what these inept judges said/scored . Kambosos didn’t win not ONE round. Haney made Kambosos look like a straight amateur, period!
I told you all that Haney did/does EVERYTHING better than Kambosos. Kambosos has NO ability of adjusting and your saw that tonight. I said that Haney’s boxing IQ was far greater than Kambosos, and you saw that tonight.
The UNDISPUTED LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPION OF THE WORLD DEVIN “The Dream” Haney!!!!!!!
So let all the haters and racist fire away.
I had it 118-112. I gave Kambosos 2 and 10. All else was Haney, and easy to score for him.
You don’t care what the judges say, and no-one cares what you say. Racist blah blah blah. Same old sh1t.
From an Australian – Good win by Haney, he’s on another level to Kambosis
Great performance by Haney. Kambosos had no answer.
Why does someone always have to pull the race card? Boring.
Haney fought like a lot a American fighters with a slick style, boring boxing and holding on when close, scared to fight on the inside. And yes unfortunately a lot of black fighters fight this way, win on points and then think they did something great, delusional assholes that they are, Fulton, Hopkins, Gayweather, etc…
Typical Aussie, punk ass loser always losing cant be black fighters so let it go loser.
Makes no sense Mike Brown, please lay off the booze. Yourself, Ansel and BigO should have joint therapy
I thought you got killed by that cop in Missouri, LOL:-)
Hmmm and immediately BigO gives Ansel ammunition. BigO, you are the a$$hole, stop denigrating some truly great fighters with your nonsense hate
Haven’t met one black boxer that fights like that. What I see is skill and hard work being the difference. Wasn’t a boring fight. It was fun to see Kam get our-boxed and him trying to figure out how to get out of matrix.
Maybe a few but I guess you never heard of Tank Davis Errol Spence Terrence Crawford Deontay Wilder The Charlos Mike Tyson Lennox Lewis Julian Jackson Marvin Haglerand countless others with high ko percentages that are black.
I agreed with you haney made it a shout out..not even close I wish I would had bet in Las Vegas lol to win some money but watch your language cause you sound More racist than what you think
Made him look like an amateur but had to hold him all the time? Jog on fuck wit I was ring side, a landslide it was not. 118-110 was a joke. He’s a poor man’s Mayweather.
I’m not a fan of either, Ansel, they both blew tonight, What did you like best about Haney? His holding, feinting, or dodging? If he was such an ass kicker, why were the punch stats so even? We will see you when, and this is a HUGE IF, Haney has the cajoles to fight Shakur, Loma, Tank, Lopez, Garcia, etc. Kambo dared to be great. Will Devin??????
Haney was the one saying racist shit ya clown.
You really are a member of a losers tribe. I’ve never heard anybody complain as much as your ilk. Nobody is listening and everyone is sick of it, the world over. Even people who share your same complexion. Historically, you actually have nothing to complain about regarding what’s happened on this planet for the last five hundred years. You’re also probably the most privileged person who ever existed in the United States of America. FACT!
Even Haney fans weren’t engaged in this snooze fest! Zzzzzzzzzz…
Boring chess match… not 1 significant punch landed in 12 rounds… zzzzzzzzzzz
Lomachenco beat Haney,Ryan,Tank he clean all division,
I had it 9 rounds to 3. I’m expecting Kambosos will activate his rematch clause unless he’s dead at the weight and I do think he can make a closer fight of it if he starts throwing actual combinations earlier in the fight, but watching this one, I do not think he can beat Devin Haney.
What a boring fight. Not sure if Haney can ever sell a PPV fight.
Probably not!
I won’t pay $1 for one of his fights.
At least I got insomnia!
Just my humble opinion.
Second thought I won’t see his next fight.
The dream is all yours guys!
I hope there is no rematch. Will be the same outcome.
Boring ass fight, just like the fulton fight.
Crowd did not affect Haney in the least. To be honest, Kambossas is really limited. He needs the extra advantages like the hometown crowd, ect.. This was easy work for Haney. Teo won’t be so much. Teo knocks Haney out.
Two can’t make 135
Please no rematch
Wow…Haney used his jab and stabbed the sh*t out of Kambosos. Haney’s jab completely put a hold on Kambosos’ aggression and confidence. In addition, Haney’s jab and defense made the beers go flat for the quiet Kambosos fans. I wonder if Kambosos has any interest in a rematch??
Great job by Haney, and a great job to the folks who picked Haney to win in Australia.
Reminds me of Roy Jones Jr. too damn quick for anybody right now…he wins his next two fights.
Amazing quality.
Not the most thrilling display I’ve ever seen, but congrats to Haney. Easily outpointed him and never let the crowd into it. George couldn’t figure out a way around that jab, and I doubt much changes if they fight again. A rematch seems like such a waste of time.
Oh look!.. shocker!.. (For casuals).. like I said when Kambosos won his last fight against Lopez. Lopez was not himself.. Kambosos makes way too many mistakes. I said everybody was going to go after Kambosos because it was the easiest fight to win all the belts. They jumped for the opportunity.. did you see that when Lopez had the belts?.. he caught him on an off night after covid and it was a perfect storm for Haney to get all the belts with an easy win. I could’ve typed it but I pretty much called every single fight since then. But most people don’t know sh** about boxing so I’m not surprised that most people on here are usually wrong. When I read comments there’s like two people who get it.. sry you lost your bets but this was an easy call. Peace
It was a shutout!!! Haney skillfully outboxed him.
That was boring
I couldn’t tell if they were training sparring or boxing or fighting but I know one thing I could tell it was boring
But could you tell who won?
Why on Earth is there gonna be a rematch? Who’s gonna pay to see it after this?
This was a horrible fight….Credit to Haney for winning and being professional…The pre fight questions involve Kambosos using athletic pressure to make it a fight….Kambosos had to be in supreme condition to do just that as Haney …as expected is a slick boxer.,..Kambosos was listless from the start, flatfooted, open for any right hand to be thrown by Haney…Kambosos showed no sense of urgency., Nothing….Look as if both had a silent agreement not to press each other for the knockout….I gave Haney credit but to be great…if a fighter is showing you that he does not want to fight ….then you have to find a way to get the K.O. …Kambosos was upright the entire fight with his left down open for a right hand….Haney has to learn to be a finisher…obvious that Kambosos did not come to fight tonight….weight drain..rematch clause… whatever the reason Kambosos did not want to fight…and if you ask me …to have a rematch…you must have an initial fight….do not know if you can call that a fight so definitely no rematch needed….
How many fight of the year do you think Haney will ever be involved in? The same as Mayweather none. They are masterful pure boxers, Mayweather maybe the best pure boxer but they could never be considered on the level of Ray Robinson, Roberto Duran, JC Chavez and many other true great in this sport. They are just not exciting. Glad the title is coming back to the US however
Mayweather was in some dogfights early in his career…and Mayweather knew how to throw punches to finish a fighter when needed…. Mayweather was always a master boxer …and Mayweather could punch…don’t forget Mayweather beat Canelo..Haney is certainly no Mayweather…yet to be seen if Haney will be Mayweather like as for now Haney is a slightly above average slick boxer…
Kambosos should watch the way Isaac Cruz fights or Mike Tyson, that is the way to defeat a fine technician with no punch like Haney is. Kambosos was guessing all night in what direction the jab was coming, right at range, honestly I expected from him to be more aggressive not the sitting duck he was.
Great win for Haney, and congrats to two young champions getting it on in their prime.
Congratulations Haney undisputed hugger headhunter of the world.
That was a fine win by Devin Haney and he showed a lot of discipline in sticking to his plan for all twelve rounds, which takes some doing on any soil much less foreign soil. I know there are fans who wish it were a more exciting fight but why would any fighter make it more difficult for himself if he doesn’t have to, especially if he has Haney’s agility and speed? Makes no sense against an opponent as ordinary as Kambosos, who still has the power to make things dangerous. A rematch seems absolutely pointless; it wasn’t even close. Haney has bigger fish to fry now in Ryan Garcia, Tank Davis, and Loma, all of whom will make Haney work hard and make him have to dig deep to have any chance of winning.
Boring as heck. Haney justJab and move away and then hold . Then Kambossa just swung a missed and kept do the same over right hand and check left hook all night with no success. He didn’t know how to cut of the ring. Nothing impressive from both.
Just as I predicted. Haney would use the jab to control range. Tied up Kambosos on the inside. I was kind of disappointed with Haney. I thought he could have stepped it up and made a better statement but his gameplan was superb. However as masterful as he was, he just isn’t entertaining to watch. But congrats to him. Hopefully he won’t be on PPV.