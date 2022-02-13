By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Looks like the proposed clash between undisputed WBA, WBO, IBF and WBC franchise lightweight champion George “Ferocious” Kambosos and WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney isn’t happening anytime soon. The Kambosos camp has reportedly “moved on” after no agreement between the two sides could be reached.

Another problem is apparently Haney hasn’t received the COVID vaccination. As you may recall, Australian officials recently revoked the visa and deported world #1 tennis player Novak Djokovic due to his unvaccinated status. So this is an issue.