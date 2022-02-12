Hometown hero John Ryder (31-5, 17 KOs) won a twelve round split decision over two-time middleweight world champion Daniel Jacobs (37-4, 30 KOs) in a WBA super middleweight eliminator on Saturday night at Alexandra Palace in London. Jacobs easily outboxed Ryder over the first six rounds. Ryder woke up in round seven and a fight broke out. Ryder had the upper hand from rounds seven to nine. The last three rounds were close. Scores were 115-113, 115-113 Ryder, 115-113 Jacobs.