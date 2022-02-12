Hometown hero John Ryder (31-5, 17 KOs) won a twelve round split decision over two-time middleweight world champion Daniel Jacobs (37-4, 30 KOs) in a WBA super middleweight eliminator on Saturday night at Alexandra Palace in London. Jacobs easily outboxed Ryder over the first six rounds. Ryder woke up in round seven and a fight broke out. Ryder had the upper hand from rounds seven to nine. The last three rounds were close. Scores were 115-113, 115-113 Ryder, 115-113 Jacobs.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Regardless of result , surely Jacobs is done with his career there. Can’t believe Jacobs was in such a high profile fight with Canelo so recently. Congratulations to Ryder! Nice one!
Jacobs won the fight. He lost 3 rounds. He won 6 rounds easy. 3 rounds were close. Ryder would’ve been lucky to get a draw.
Ryder never ever wonnthis fight!
As a Brit,I apologise for some bad scoring.The first card I thought was right..115-113 for Jacobs but the other two?
Yes,there were close rounds and god only knows why Jacobs switched to southpaw when he was dominating as orthodox but…
He still won.
I think this was a classic case of previous results influencing scoring. Everyone would have been aware of the callum smith fight, including the judges. Great performance by Ryder but he obviously got the benefit of the doubt somewhere. I thought Jacobs really phoned it in, but I still had him taking it.
no apologise, boxing in someones back yard and bad calls is as old boxing itself, i thought ryder had a good run near the later rds. don’t think he won, but i felt ryder did beat smith, danny won’t win another belt, ryder is as high as he will go
Winning a close fight on points – according to some this was not even close – as a foreign fighter in the UK is the most difficult thing in boxing.
I’m thinking they should probably do this one again if everyone involved is interested or do they send Ryder off to Morrell.
Jacobs won the fight…first scorecard was within reason….Jacobs outboxes Ryder…Have to say though…Jacobs has to be more aggressive….Jacobs allowed the judges to find room to cheat him… more snapping rights after the jab and violent short hooks on the inside….Jacobs passive aggression not winning fights overseas and certainly cost Jacobs here.,Ryder did nothing special ….watch the fight horrible decision
Jacobs won. He has lost a lot of power. Hometown decision
I agree, hometown influence a factor. Jacobs demonstrated some aging skills in this fight. He was flatter footed, less horsepower in his right hand, pushing his punches at times, and slowed head movement. However, make no mistake, Jacobs was game in the fight. Ryder really had nothing spectacular in his arsenal except a high work rate of basic skills. A prime Jacobs would have made Ryder a punching bag in the center of the ring.
How can Jacobs easily win the first six rounds, not get knocked down, and then lose the decision?
This was a sparring session That Jacobs controlled ..Ryder looked like a novice while Jacobs was just working with him..9-3
One of the rare times where I called it exactly:)
Jacobs did just enough to lose a bad decision.
Well said!!!!!
Danny fought like it was a sparring session. No sense of urgency whatsoever. it looked like he was trying to make it close.
I’m tempted to score the Jacobs’ rounds 10-9 and the Ryder rounds 10-8. Jacobs had the look of a mannequin. He got more mileage out of a less than entertaining career than he deserved. I’m sure he’ll be back in 2024.
116-112 Jacobs in one boring fight. What eliminator could these two be fighting for. They as a tag team couldn’t beat Canelo.
I haven’t watched the fight yet…..but how in the hell did Jacobs win and defend the MW title 5 maybe 6 times all by k.o.
He lost his hunger. Its tough to see because after he lost to Pirog and then had to fight cancer… I rooted for him. His fights with Canelo and GGG were less than exciting but he acquitted himself well and lost close decisions.
He is so tame now. Whether he won or lost this fight doesn’t really matter. He lost to a less talented but hungrier fighter.
Jacobs just doesn’t want it anymore.
This is a decision that must be fervently protested. This gives a black eye to the sport of boxing. With the involvement of Eddie Hearn and the integration of the sport British-American wise, promotion and all, this is very bad and unexpected.
I blame the trainer, Andre Rozier, who was only motivating and not coaching and showing the fighter his flaws. Jacob’s was grabbing and holding because his left hand was dead. The jab was there but he had no left hook which would have easily solved the problem.
Nevertheless, he did not lose this fight and should get a new trainer if wants to continue.
No upset here, I fully expected that
retire Danny. It is over
I had it 115-113 Ryder was rooting for Jacobs. All I remember is Gabe being robbed in his fight Vs Jacobs and he told Gabe take your L… I guess Karma
Jacobs was using his jab and keeping his distance during the first 6 rounds and doing really well. However, he inexplicably stopped jabbing and moving around thereby letting Ryder get close enough to do a lot of damage. I thought Jacobs was going to fold under Ryder’s attack but he held on and made a comeback later in the fight. He looked really tired and shaky when he was taking that punishment.
He started jabbing again in the last three rounds and I thought he pulled it out. The judges didn’t agree so Ryder finally won a close fight that he probably should have lost. Congratulations
to him for the victory but Jacobs had nobody to blame but himself. He let Ryder back into the fight and paid the price for fighting in Ryder’s baileywick.
A lot of fans say Jacobs should be this or that, but that’s who he is. A cautious and passive fighter who doesn’t maintain focus during an entire fight and has apparently lost any fire that he had earlier in his career. He really should consider hanging it up since he just doesn’t look elite any longer.
Jacobs underestimate Ryder and that’s the result
Missed this fight live. Looking for highlights on You Tube.