Mikaelyan defeats Kalenga for WBC silver Cruiserweight Noel Gevor Mikaelyan (26-2, 11 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Youri Kayembre Kalenga (27-7, 20 KOs in a clash for the WBC silver title on Saturday night at Studio 69 in Riga, Latvia. Scores were 118-110, 117-111, 119-109. Ryder upsets Jacobs in WBA eliminator Jacobs-Ryder Undercard Results

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

