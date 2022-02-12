Female super bantamweight Ellie Scotney (4-0, 0 KOs) edged Jorgelina Guanini (9-4-2, 1 KO) over ten rounds for the WBA International crown. Scores were 96-94, 96-94, 95-94..
Undefeated Texas middleweight Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams (10-0, 7 KOs) stopped Javier Francisco Maciel (33-16, 23 KOs) in round six. Williams dropped Maciel in round one and finished him with two more knockdowns in round six.
Unbeaten super bantamweight Hopey Price (7-0, 2 KOs) won by fourth round TKO over Ricardo Roman (14-13-3, 5 KOs). Roman down in rounds one and four.
Other Results:
Cyrus Pattinson W6 Evgenii Vazem (welterweight)
Shiloh Defreitas W6 Alexey Tukhtarov (welterweight)
My leading observation from tonight’s card so far is that Felix Cash looks like Guy Pearce
Keeping an eye on Cyrus Pattinson. I don’t think he’s going to be a great fighter, but I definitely think he’s going to be in some GREAT fights. Throws punches in bunches, excellent combinations, but doesn’t hit particularly hard and is there to be hit.