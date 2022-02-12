Female super bantamweight Ellie Scotney (4-0, 0 KOs) edged Jorgelina Guanini (9-4-2, 1 KO) over ten rounds for the WBA International crown. Scores were 96-94, 96-94, 95-94..

Undefeated Texas middleweight Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams (10-0, 7 KOs) stopped Javier Francisco Maciel (33-16, 23 KOs) in round six. Williams dropped Maciel in round one and finished him with two more knockdowns in round six.

Unbeaten super bantamweight Hopey Price (7-0, 2 KOs) won by fourth round TKO over Ricardo Roman (14-13-3, 5 KOs). Roman down in rounds one and four.

Other Results:

Cyrus Pattinson W6 Evgenii Vazem (welterweight)

Shiloh Defreitas W6 Alexey Tukhtarov (welterweight)