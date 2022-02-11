By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Promoter Eddie Hearn says he’s ready to travel to Australia with WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney to challenge undisputed WBA, WBO, IBF and WBC franchise lightweight champion George “Ferocious” Kambosos.

“I was with Devin last night,” Hearn told the DAZN Show. “We can’t make it any clearer. Cut the rubbish, we will do whatever it takes to make that fight. I said that to both people. George Kambosos right now is slightly delusional about the money he thinks he should make, that’s the case for all fighters. If you want legacy, if you want undisputed, Devin is on board. My message to the Kambosos team is whatever it takes, we will be there…we haven’t had a deal offered to us so far. Call our bluff. Make that offer and we’ll be on the plane.”