February 11, 2022
Hearn: Kambosos is delusional

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Promoter Eddie Hearn says he’s ready to travel to Australia with WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney to challenge undisputed WBA, WBO, IBF and WBC franchise lightweight champion George “Ferocious” Kambosos.

“I was with Devin last night,” Hearn told the DAZN Show. “We can’t make it any clearer. Cut the rubbish, we will do whatever it takes to make that fight. I said that to both people. George Kambosos right now is slightly delusional about the money he thinks he should make, that’s the case for all fighters. If you want legacy, if you want undisputed, Devin is on board. My message to the Kambosos team is whatever it takes, we will be there…we haven’t had a deal offered to us so far. Call our bluff. Make that offer and we’ll be on the plane.”

  • Kambosos is in the driver’s seat. He is going to fight whoever is going to give him the best (and well-deserved) pay day in Australia. Good for him on his first title(s) defense.

    • This is true, but if he wants more money than could realistically be generated, the that is on him. Just throwing some numbers out to illustrate the absurd case, if Kambosos is insisting on $50 Million, Haney would have to fight for free and the promoters will not make anything.

      Having the fight in Australia will necessarily depress potential revenues due to the time change.

    • Not a fan of Kombosos but he is in the driver’s seat. I’d imagine Loma, García and Tank would sell more than Hayne an ask for less. Well maybe not Tank.

