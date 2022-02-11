WBO #4 middleweight Danny Dignum (14-0-1, 8 KOs) successfully defended his WBO Euro belt with a sixth round KO against Grant Dennis (17-4, 3 KOs) on Friday night at the iconic York Hall in London. Dignum dropped Dennis three times in round six to end it. Time was 2:31.

Unbeaten IBF #3, WBA #6, WBO #11 bantamweight Lee McGregor (11-0-1, 9 KOs) and Diego Alberto Ruiz (24-3-1, 12 KOs) battled to a ten round draw in a super bantamweight bout. Close, hard-fought contest ending in a 95-95 stalemate.

In a rare U.S. TV appearance, famed super middleweight journeyman Lewis van Poetsch moved to 9-138-2 with 2 KOs after a four round decision loss to Joe Giles (2-0, 0 KOs). “Poetschy” landed a lot of clean punches but wasn’t busy enough, losing 40-36.