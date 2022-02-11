WBA champ Gutierrez tests positive for covid The World Boxing Association (WBA) super featherweight champion Roger Gutierrez has tested positive for Covid-19. Gutierrez had been preparing in Los Angeles for his February 26 Showtime clash against Chris Colbert in Las Vegas, but his positive result to the virus takes him away from the possibility of stepping into the ring. Jermall Charlo arrested again Dignum KOs Grant, McGregor held to draw

