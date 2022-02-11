By TMZ.com

Update: According to court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, Charlo’s arrest stems from an alleged September 21, 2021 incident in which he’s accused of “punching or grabbing” a man. Officials in the docs say the man was injured in the alleged altercation. They also say the man was a member of Charlo’s “family or household.”

WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo is in trouble with the law again … TMZ Sports has learned he was arrested on Friday in Texas. A Fort Bend County Jail official tells us … the 31-year-old was booked at around 1:30 PM CT after a warrant for his arrest was issued by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

According to jail records, Charlo was booked on a felony charge of assaulting a family/household member with a previous conviction. His bond was set at $10,000, though records show he’s still in custody. Details of the allegations against Charlo are currently unclear … we’re working on it.

This is the second time Charlo has been arrested in the past year — as we previously reported, he was taken into custody in San Antonio in August 2021 after he was accused of stealing from a waitress during a dispute at a bar. That case was dismissed earlier this month due to “insufficient evidence,” records show.