Lightweight contender Ryan Garcia has announced that he has parted ways with trainer Eddy Reynoso and is now training with Joe Goossen for his April 9 clash against Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15 KOs) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
The following statement was released by Garcia:
“I’m excited to announce that I will now be working with Hall of Fame trainer Joe Goossen, in addition to my father, Henry Garcia. Joe’s legendary career spans several decades working with championship fighters. I worked with Joe when I was growing up, and the two of us have maintained a great relationship over the years. I can’t wait to pick back up where we left off and to continue this journey together. I’ll now be working out of my own gym, Fierce King, in San Diego — and my goal remains the same: to become a world champion.
“I would like to thank Eddy Reynoso for everything. Eddy has been in my corner since 2018, and I’ve learned a lot from him, both inside and outside the ring. We built an incredible friendship that I’ll always cherish. On behalf of my whole team, I wish Eddy continued success in his amazing career.”