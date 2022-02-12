February 12, 2022
Boxing News

Kingry leaves Reynoso, hires Goossen

Lightweight contender Ryan Garcia has announced that he has parted ways with trainer Eddy Reynoso and is now training with Joe Goossen for his April 9 clash against Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15 KOs) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The following statement was released by Garcia:

“I’m excited to announce that I will now be working with Hall of Fame trainer Joe Goossen, in addition to my father, Henry Garcia. Joe’s legendary career spans several decades working with championship fighters. I worked with Joe when I was growing up, and the two of us have maintained a great relationship over the years. I can’t wait to pick back up where we left off and to continue this journey together. I’ll now be working out of my own gym, Fierce King, in San Diego — and my goal remains the same: to become a world champion.

“I would like to thank Eddy Reynoso for everything. Eddy has been in my corner since 2018, and I’ve learned a lot from him, both inside and outside the ring. We built an incredible friendship that I’ll always cherish. On behalf of my whole team, I wish Eddy continued success in his amazing career.”

>