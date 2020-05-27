The boxing card that will take place this Saturday night in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and that will have two regional titles of the World Boxing Association (WBA) at stake, will have a technical staff of six people for all the fights. The decision to use only six professionals to carry out the technical tasks is due to the Covid-19 situation. A reduced staff allows more comforts and makes the practice of the sport safer.

Jesús Ceballos, Franklin Fulgencio, Maximiliano del Rosario, Maximiliano de Aza, Smailin Valdez and Oscar Peña are the ones appointed to exercise authority during the evening. Peña and Valdez will be the referees and the rest will serve as judges.

In the main fight, Peña will be the third man in the ring and Fulgencio, del Rosario and Ceballos will be the judges.

Shuan Boxing Promotion will implement this and other methods to meet the demands of the authorities. It’s worth remembering that, among other measures, only few people will be able to enter the ring on the day of the fight, so the announcer and the round girls will do their job in a platform far from the ring.

The evening will have two WBA belts at stake. The main event will be the WBA-Fedelatin title fight between the charismatic Norbelto “Meneíto” Jiménez, former world champion challenger, and Eliézer “Campeoncito” Aquino. On the other hand, Juan Carlos Cordones and José Luis Salazar will fight for the WBA-Fedecaribe Super Lightweight belt in the undercard.